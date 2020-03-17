BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stake in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in American Financial Group by 976.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in American Financial Group by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFG opened at $56.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. American Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $55.41 and a 52-week high of $115.03.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on American Financial Group from $124.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

