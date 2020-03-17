BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 139,545 Shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 139,545 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 262.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average of $19.90. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. TechnipFMC PLC has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $28.57.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 16.96% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.60 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

In related news, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $302,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier Piou acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.11 per share, with a total value of $151,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,430. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

