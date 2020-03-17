BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Takes Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIO. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 714.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 182,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,629,000 after purchasing an additional 160,320 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,055,000 after purchasing an additional 156,001 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 644,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $238,330,000 after acquiring an additional 149,842 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $28,332,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $19,061,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIO opened at $335.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $372.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.06. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.66 and a 12 month high of $413.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $624.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 76.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BIO shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

