Brokerages Set Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) PT at GBX 5,434.29

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,273.75 ($69.37).

ITRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 6,300 ($82.87) to GBX 5,350 ($70.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 6,000 ($78.93) to GBX 5,900 ($77.61) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 6,300 ($82.87) to GBX 5,100 ($67.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($59.19) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,600 ($73.66) target price (down previously from GBX 5,700 ($74.98)) on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

Shares of ITRK stock opened at GBX 4,751 ($62.50) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,575.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,513.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of GBX 56.22 ($0.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,178 ($81.27). The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 71.60 ($0.94) per share. This represents a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.55%.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

