Brokerages Set Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Price Target at $106.02

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.17.

Several equities analysts have commented on SMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock.

SMG stock opened at $90.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.19. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $75.91 and a fifty-two week high of $125.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The firm had revenue of $365.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.90%.

In related news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,266,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,715,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,019,000 after purchasing an additional 51,091 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,120,000 after acquiring an additional 17,842 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 201.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 11,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

