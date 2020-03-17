Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Director Kathy N. Waller Purchases 1,969 Shares of Stock

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Director Kathy N. Waller purchased 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $15,614.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,959.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE CADE opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.31. Cadence Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $23.22.

Get Cadence Bancorp alerts:

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $194.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.15 million. Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 295.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.