Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,566 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canon were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAJ. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Canon in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Canon in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canon by 260.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Canon by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Canon by 2,328.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canon stock opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.56. Canon Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $30.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.80.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 3.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canon Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Canon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Canon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

