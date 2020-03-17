Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CSII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $30.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day moving average of $45.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.95 and a beta of 1.76. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $55.22.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $68.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.90 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. Research analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

