Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) Director Spencer G. Plumb Acquires 1,500 Shares of Stock

Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) Director Spencer G. Plumb bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.77 per share, for a total transaction of $19,155.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,447.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CTRE opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Caretrust REIT Inc has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $25.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. This is a boost from Caretrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Caretrust REIT’s payout ratio is 66.18%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTRE shares. Mizuho started coverage on Caretrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut Caretrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Caretrust REIT by 455.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Caretrust REIT by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Caretrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Caretrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Caretrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

