Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 86.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,648 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $93.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $150.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.26.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.56.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

