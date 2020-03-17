Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) PT Lowered to $157.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $185.00 to $157.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CAT. Cfra cut Caterpillar from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.56.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $93.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.44. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $150.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $1,513,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $13,897,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

