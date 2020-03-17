Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder James J. Filler Purchases 2,600 Shares

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.11 per share, with a total value of $156,286.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 758,174 shares in the company, valued at $45,573,839.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ CNBKA opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $333.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.49. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $95.70.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 22.36%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNBKA. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Century Bancorp by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Century Bancorp by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,852,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Century Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in Century Bancorp by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

