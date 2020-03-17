ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) Director M Scot Wingo Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) Director M Scot Wingo sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 458,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,323,205.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

M Scot Wingo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

On Friday, February 14th, M Scot Wingo sold 55,000 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $600,050.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, M Scot Wingo sold 20,000 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $181,200.00.

Shares of NYSE:ECOM opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.27. ChannelAdvisor Corp has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 0.01.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor Corp will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ECOM. First Analysis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ChannelAdvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 8.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.