Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 674 Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 674 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HURN. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. EAM Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 46,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 7,630 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $40.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.17. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $39.81 and a 1-year high of $70.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.29.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $232.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.63 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $67,457.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,923 shares in the company, valued at $10,365,207.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Massaro sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $52,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

HURN has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub cut Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Huron Consulting Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

