Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Buys New Stake in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IMMU. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Immunomedics by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Immunomedics by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Immunomedics by 3,350.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Immunomedics by 18.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Immunomedics by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IMMU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Immunomedics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.73.

IMMU opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. Immunomedics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $22.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.36.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

