Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 23,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 358,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 46,425 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $27,979.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,300.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.89.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 0.94. Viavi Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $16.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.60.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $313.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.83 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

