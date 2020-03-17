Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 532 Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 173.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth $237,000.

Get Brink's alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BCO shares. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brink’s in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Brink’s in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brink’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

In other Brink’s news, CFO Ronald James Domanico acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.15 per share, with a total value of $200,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas A. Pertz acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,205,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 388,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,227,228.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,500 shares of company stock worth $1,464,115 over the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $55.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.12 and its 200 day moving average is $85.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.62 and a beta of 1.36. Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $54.42 and a fifty-two week high of $97.12.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $935.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.29 million. Brink’s had a return on equity of 100.74% and a net margin of 0.77%. Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brink’s will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.42%.

Brink’s announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

See Also: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brink’s (NYSE:BCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.