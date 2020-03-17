Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) CEO Purchases $105,842.75 in Stock

Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) CEO Michael A. Sherman purchased 72,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $105,842.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Chimerix stock opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91. Chimerix Inc has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.40.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.11. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 899.68% and a negative return on equity of 35.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chimerix Inc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chimerix by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 961,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 128,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chimerix by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 891,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 56,663 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chimerix by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 743,424 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chimerix by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 576,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 114,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Chimerix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 585,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMRX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

