Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,737 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RXN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 240.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

In related news, Director John S. Stroup sold 22,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $761,347.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,952.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 2,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $93,933.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 64,377 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,508.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 431,225 shares of company stock valued at $14,646,624. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RXN shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

RXN opened at $21.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Rexnord Corp has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $35.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.26.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.32 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rexnord Corp will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Rexnord’s payout ratio is 17.30%.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

