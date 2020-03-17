Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 106.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,641 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Crane in the fourth quarter worth about $6,526,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Crane in the fourth quarter worth about $718,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Crane by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 47,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Crane by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Crane by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CR stock opened at $46.84 on Tuesday. Crane Co. has a twelve month low of $46.84 and a twelve month high of $91.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.99.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.81 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Crane in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Crane from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research raised Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

