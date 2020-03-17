Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in GATX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in GATX by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in GATX by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in GATX in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GATX by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period.

GATX stock opened at $56.79 on Tuesday. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.31.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. GATX had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $356.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.85%.

In other GATX news, VP Amita Shetty sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total value of $390,171.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,867 shares in the company, valued at $223,769.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GATX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on GATX from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on GATX in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. GATX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

