Citigroup Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,917 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVR. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 3,411.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IVR opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.79. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $18.30.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.70 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 41.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Brian Norris acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.92 per share, for a total transaction of $63,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,261 shares in the company, valued at $418,075.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Lyle acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.82 per share, with a total value of $84,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,190. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

