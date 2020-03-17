Citigroup Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,470 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of Brookline Bancorp worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 2,093.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BRKL opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $16.96. The company has a market cap of $926.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average is $15.28.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $71.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.56 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.82%.

In related news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $154,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $373,700. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

