Citigroup Inc. Has $1.31 Million Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,858 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of California Water Service Group worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 349.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

CWT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

California Water Service Group stock opened at $42.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 0.27. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $57.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.64 and a 200-day moving average of $52.54.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.09). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.89%.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.