Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 109,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after buying an additional 59,690 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 47,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 786.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 68,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 61,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $28.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.09. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $53.81.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAG. Northcoast Research cut Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra raised their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

