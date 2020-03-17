Citigroup Inc. Purchases 19,737 Shares of Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 78.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,737 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Heritage Financial worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 31.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 18,224 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 13.0% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,792,000 after purchasing an additional 25,674 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brian Charneski acquired 3,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $61,246.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,335.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey S. Lyon acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.38 per share, for a total transaction of $46,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,849.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HFWA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Heritage Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of HFWA stock opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $687.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.79. Heritage Financial Corp has a one year low of $18.18 and a one year high of $31.87.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.33 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 8.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Corp will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.72%.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

