Citigroup Inc. Sells 32,988 Shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,988 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Central Garden & Pet worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 2,457.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 245,121 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 4.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 67.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 45,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 2,183.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CENTA. Bank of America lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.82. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $32.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.26.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $482.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.28 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 8.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

