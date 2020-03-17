Citigroup Inc. Sells 97 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $3,506,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from $937.00 to $947.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

In related news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 41 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $765.92 per share, with a total value of $31,402.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,519,415. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TPL opened at $410.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $693.50 and its 200-day moving average is $685.28. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 1-year low of $378.33 and a 1-year high of $915.66. The company has a current ratio of 19.10, a quick ratio of 19.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.37 by $1.83. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 96.55% and a return on equity of 76.74%. The firm had revenue of $113.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 38.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $10.00 per share. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land Trust’s previous annual dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Texas Pacific Land Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.17%.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

