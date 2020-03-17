Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 86.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514,927 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $35.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.31.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCEP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola European Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola European Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Argus lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

