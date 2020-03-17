Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 1,800 Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Northrim BanCorp worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 410,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 14,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 99,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 82,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 10,668 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of NRIM opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.81. The stock has a market cap of $187.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.64.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $26.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. This is a boost from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.74%.

Northrim BanCorp Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

