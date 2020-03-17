Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 600 Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 104.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $537,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Alexander’s by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alexander’s by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Shares of Alexander’s stock opened at $270.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $315.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.61. The company has a quick ratio of 15.77, a current ratio of 15.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.01 and a 52-week high of $394.70. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.45.

Alexander’s Profile

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.