Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,050 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.11% of Recro Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Recro Pharma by 635.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,943 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Recro Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Recro Pharma by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,988 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Recro Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Recro Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REPH opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.71. Recro Pharma Inc has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $19.21.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.91. Recro Pharma had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 28.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Recro Pharma Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Recro Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.13.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

