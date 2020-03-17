Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) by 110.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Safeguard Scientifics worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SFE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SFE opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 10.85, a quick ratio of 10.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $119.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The asset manager reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.36. As a group, equities analysts predict that Safeguard Scientifics, Inc will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SFE. ValuEngine upgraded Safeguard Scientifics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safeguard Scientifics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

