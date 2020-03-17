Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,941.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TARO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE TARO opened at $62.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.82 and a 200 day moving average of $81.15. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $57.47 and a one year high of $109.42.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $147.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.00 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

