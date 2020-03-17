Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 54.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,471 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of America’s Car-Mart worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRMT. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 214,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,482,000 after acquiring an additional 37,094 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter worth $3,047,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter worth $2,306,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,771,000 after buying an additional 19,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth $1,783,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

Shares of CRMT stock opened at $65.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $544.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.40 and a twelve month high of $129.70.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $186.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. America’s Car-Mart’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRMT shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $105.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart to $113.25 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.45.

America’s Car-Mart Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT).

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.