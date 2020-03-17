Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in RMR Group were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of RMR Group by 114.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 12,618 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of RMR Group by 90.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of RMR Group by 223.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 23,699 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of RMR Group by 99.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,248,000 after purchasing an additional 145,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RMR Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RMR. BidaskClub cut RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on RMR Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on RMR Group from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. RMR Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

NASDAQ:RMR opened at $24.83 on Tuesday. RMR Group Inc has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.60.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $159.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.57 million. RMR Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 6.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RMR Group Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.47%.

RMR Group Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

