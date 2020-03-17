Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in GlobalSCAPE were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 221.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GlobalSCAPE in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 130.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlobalSCAPE in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlobalSCAPE in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000.

In other news, COO Mark C. Hood sold 10,000 shares of GlobalSCAPE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $106,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,344.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Christopher Mello sold 74,993 shares of GlobalSCAPE stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $750,679.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,090.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,774 shares of company stock worth $1,441,003 in the last ninety days.

GSB stock opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. GlobalSCAPE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $14.25.

GlobalSCAPE (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.50 million for the quarter.

GlobalSCAPE Profile

GlobalSCAPE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and data transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted email and attachments of unlimited size.

