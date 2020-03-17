Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,331 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. Old Second Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average is $12.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.20.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $32.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.03 million. Research analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSBC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.