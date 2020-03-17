Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $402,000 Stock Holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Gladstone Commercial worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 713,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after buying an additional 46,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

GOOD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Gladstone Commercial from $24.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $516.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 7.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.02.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.58). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $29.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.02%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 94.94%.

Gladstone Commercial Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

