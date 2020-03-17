Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $498,000 Holdings in Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,775 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ryerson in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryerson in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ryerson by 1,014.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Ryerson by 177.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RYI opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.12. Ryerson Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $12.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $962.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.20 million. Ryerson had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 1.83%. Ryerson’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Corp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RYI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

In related news, insider Kevin D. Richardson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 124,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,028. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

