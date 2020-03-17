Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $419,000 in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 80,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,638,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,750,000 after acquiring an additional 504,953 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 292,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,953,000 after acquiring an additional 118,652 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 88,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 15,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.79.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $31.65 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $30.36 and a one year high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.90. The company has a market cap of $59.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 50,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $2,248,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at $140,396.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

