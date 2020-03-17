Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $491,000 in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 22,275 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Associated Banc by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Associated Banc by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Associated Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Associated Banc Corp has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $23.61. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $293.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Associated Banc Corp will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

In related news, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 6,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $123,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,358.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Crowley, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $92,250.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 27,000 shares of company stock worth $432,170. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

