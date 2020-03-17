Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $554,000 in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $603,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $458,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $928,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $101.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.81.

NKTR opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.08. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 383.36%. The firm had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 4,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $106,698.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 327,073 shares in the company, valued at $7,310,081.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $134,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 284,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,696.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,054 shares of company stock worth $1,635,952. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

