Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $419,000 Investment in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

PODD opened at $137.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 762.67 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $80.43 and a 12-month high of $219.85.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $209.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.79 million. Insulet had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 9.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insulet news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.49, for a total value of $184,944.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,200.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total value of $2,480,250.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,053 shares of company stock valued at $5,279,426 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

PODD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Insulet from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Cfra lowered their target price on Insulet from $163.00 to $162.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Insulet from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

