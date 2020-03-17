Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $463,000 Investment in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,183 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Provident Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Provident Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,280,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 104,689 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Lynch & Associates IN acquired a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,000. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Bancorp stock opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. Provident Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $14.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average is $14.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $177.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Provident Bancorp had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on PVBC. ValuEngine raised Provident Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Compass Point downgraded Provident Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

