Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,916,000 after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on APAM. ValuEngine upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $38.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.97.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $208.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.35 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 180.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.87%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

