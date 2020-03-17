Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 2,650 Shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of CRA International worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRAI. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in CRA International by 14.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in CRA International by 5.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in CRA International in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in CRA International by 6.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRA International stock opened at $31.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.71. CRA International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $341.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.20.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). CRA International had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $119.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CRA International, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. CRA International’s payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRAI shares. BidaskClub upgraded CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of CRA International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. CRA International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

