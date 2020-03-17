Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CIT. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CIT Group by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

CIT opened at $19.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.78 and a 200 day moving average of $43.90. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.57. CIT Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $54.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.80 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 8.97%. CIT Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

In other news, Director Alan L. Frank purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.52 per share, with a total value of $30,272.00. Also, EVP John J. Fawcett purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.57 per share, with a total value of $158,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 78,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,088,161.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CIT Group in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CIT Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

