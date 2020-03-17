Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 20,800 Shares of Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Radiant Logistics worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLGT. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Radiant Logistics by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Radiant Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Radiant Logistics by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 19,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Radiant Logistics stock opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. Radiant Logistics Inc has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $7.33.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $201.93 million for the quarter.

In other news, CFO Todd Macomber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RLGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Radiant Logistics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radiant Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

