Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 674,816 Shares of Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 81.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 153,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 674,816 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Office Depot were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ODP. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Office Depot by 79.7% in the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,316,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,897,964 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Office Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Office Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,872,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Office Depot by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,580,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 643,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Office Depot by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,074,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,263,000 after acquiring an additional 600,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ODP opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $965.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.16. Office Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $3.79.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Office Depot had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Office Depot Inc will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Office Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Office Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

